500 Startups

6 months ago by Krishna Dahal 13 views

Y Combinator is a leading accelerator based in Silicon Valley, USA. It runs three month program (2 batches a year) in which it provides seed fund, networking & mentor-ship to selected startups. Getting accepted in YC program is considered itself an accomplishment. With its slogan "Make something people want", Y Combinator has one of the most influential voice in today's startup world.

5.35/10 17 17

Software and Technology