Discover everything about any Startups or Investors

Everything you could possibly wish for

Submission
Analytics
Connection
Mentorship
Fund-raising
Marketplace
Submit any startup or investors for feedback from passionboard community
Get seed rating from experts; user rating; demographic and geographic engagement info
Find like-minded people, make friends; follow investor and send messages
Need advice on any startup issues? Ask our verified Mentors free of cost.
Qualify for 100% Need Met Offer - Seed funding + 100k worth of startup perks.
Buy or sell any startup products

One stop platform for passionate people, startups and investors

Search startups and investors based on rating and rankings.

Identify the startup trend and user intent.

Connect with verified entreprenuers and investors.

Qualify for 100% need met fund raising.

Grow the business with dedicated customers.

img

Trending Now

Investor
500 Startups
6 months ago by Krishna Dahal . 49 views
500 Startups is an early stage seed funding incubator based in Silicon Valley, CA. Founded by Dave McClure with his philosophy - "there are no rules", 500 Startups has no application process. It accepts companies through referral. In short, 500 Startups is all about growth, network and funding.
7.31/10 image5
Technology
Investor
Y Combinator
6 months ago by Krishna Dahal . 13 views
Y Combinator is a leading accelerator based in Silicon Valley, USA. It runs three month program (2 batches a year) in which it provides seed fund, networking & mentor-ship to selected startups. Getting accepted in YC program is considered itself an accomplishment. With its slogan "Make something people want", Y Combinator has one of the most influential voice in today's startup world.
5.35/10 image17
Software and Technology
Investor
Capital Factory
2 months ago by Krishna Dahal . 3 views
Capital Factory Incubator is a seed stage mentoring program for startups in Austin, TX. You can also attend an Intro to Austin Accelerators meetup at Capital Factory to meet in person.
5.50/10 image14
Technology